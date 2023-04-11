Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is giving away Wolfenstein: The New Order for free to Prime members. You’ve got a few more days to snag a huge bundle of Attack on Titan digital comics for $25 from Humble Bundle. The Microsoft Store is running a Spring Sale on Surface laptops, tablets, and accessories, among other things. And the Google Store continues to offer $150 off when you buy a Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro… but Woot is sweetening the deal and offering an extra $19 off the price of the Pixel 6a.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones & tablets
- Google Pixel 6a for $280 – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $90 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
Wireless audio
- UE Wonderboom SE portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $100 – Best Buy
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Woot
- JBL Tune 130NC true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $220 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Microsoft hardware
- Microsoft Store Spring Sale – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for up to $450 off (starting at $900) – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for up to $300 off (starting at $1000) – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $35 – Microsoft Store
- Save up to 60% on select PC games – Microsoft Store
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 50% on select movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- Wolfenstein: The New Order PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming / GOG