Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor for $100 off the list price (or more than $200 off if you opt for an open box model). Amazon is selling a mini PC with an Intel N100 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, WiFi 6, and a 2.5 GbE LAN port for just $135. And today’s the last day to save 42% when you sign up for a 1-year subscription to MAX.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- GMK NucBox G3 w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB for $135 – Amazon
- GMK NucBox K8 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 7 8845HS for $500 – GMK
- HP Pro Mini 400 G9 w/Core i7-12700T/32GB/1TB for $660 – Amazon
Portable PCs
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus 14″ w/Core i3-1315U/8GB/18GB for $389 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy (Open box models available for under $500)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $350 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $419 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $670 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini (2021) for $400 – Target (with Target Circle rewards program)
Other
- Kensington Expert Trackball Mouse (wired) for $61 – Amazon
- Prime members stream 11 PC games for free this month – Amazon Gaming / Amazon Luna
- MAX 12-month subscription for 42% off ($70 with ads, $111 without) – Max (deal ends today)