The Epic Games Store is giving away Dying Light: Enhanced Edition for free this week. Amazon is offering $50 off most configurations of the 2022 Apple iPad 10.9 inch tablet. And Lenovo is selling ThinkPad X1 Nano ultralight laptops for as little as $719.
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano weighs about two pounds and features a 2160 x 1350 pixel display, 16GB of RAM, and a 7 – 15 watt, 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor. I reviewed this laptop in 2021 and found that despite having a lower-power chip than most other Tiger Lake laptops, it was hard to see much difference in real-world performance.
Laptops & Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.9″ tablet (2022) for $399 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6″ Android tablet w/6GB/128GB for $480 – Lenovo & Best Buy
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 w/13.5″ touchscreen/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $430 – Acer (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1140G7/16GB/256GB for $719 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $805 – Lenovo (via eBay – or w/Core i7-1180G7 for $855)
Audio
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $42 – Cellfeee (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $220 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Harman Audio
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
- JBL Boombox 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $300 – Harman Audio
Downloads
- Dying Light: Enhanced Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- shapez PC game for free – Epic Games Store