Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Dying Light: Enhanced Edition for free this week. Amazon is offering $50 off most configurations of the 2022 Apple iPad 10.9 inch tablet. And Lenovo is selling ThinkPad X1 Nano ultralight laptops for as little as $719.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano weighs about two pounds and features a 2160 x 1350 pixel display, 16GB of RAM, and a 7 – 15 watt, 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor. I reviewed this laptop in 2021 and found that despite having a lower-power chip than most other Tiger Lake laptops, it was hard to see much difference in real-world performance.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

