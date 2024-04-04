Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away The Outer Worlds and Thief for free this week. Amazon Gaming has added a bunch of new games to its list of free titles for Prime members (and plans to give away Fallout 76 on April 11 when the new Fallout TV show premieres). And Marvel is previewing the upcoming Fantastic Four movie by letting you read five classic comics for free on Marvel Unlimited.

Here are some of the day’s best freebies and discounts.

