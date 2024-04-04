Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away The Outer Worlds and Thief for free this week. Amazon Gaming has added a bunch of new games to its list of free titles for Prime members (and plans to give away Fallout 76 on April 11 when the new Fallout TV show premieres). And Marvel is previewing the upcoming Fantastic Four movie by letting you read five classic comics for free on Marvel Unlimited.
Here are some of the day’s best freebies and discounts.
PC Games
- The Outer Worlds PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Thief PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Faraway 2: Jungle Escape PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Chivalry 2 PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Black Desert PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for up to 15 Train Sim World PC games & add-ons – Humble Bundle
Digital Media
- Read five Fantastic Four digital comics for free – Marvel Unlimited
- Name your price for up to 40 digital manga titles – Humble Monogatari Returns, Again bundle
Audio
- OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker (IPX5 water resistance) for $21 – Amazon
- OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Edition portable Bluetooth speaker (IPX7 waterproof) for $28 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Space One true wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Best Buy
Other
- Meta Quest 2 headset w/128GB for $199 – Amazon (or Newegg)
- Meta Quest 2 headset w/128GB + $50 Quest Store credit for $250 – Walmart