Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running another sale on Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, and Fire TV media streamers. The good news is that you can score some pretty good savings. The baffling news is that Amazon runs these sales so often at this point that I can’t help but wonder why anyone would ever buy one of its products at full price?
Anyway, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet is going for $90, which is a great price for one of Amazon’s highest-performance, current-gen tablets. But the company is probably going to announce a new model this year… and it’ll probably be on sale at a discounted price for Prime Day this summer, Black Friday this fall, and who knows what else in between?
The $110 Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still a pretty good deal, as is the $60 Fire HD 8 and $35 Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $90 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $120 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $140 – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $140 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $125 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube (previous-gen) for $40 – Woot
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi digital comics from Boom! – Humble Bundle
- Prime members can stream Luna 4 games free during April – Amazon Gaming
Other
- AmazonBasics 68W USB wall charger (1 x USB-C & 1 x USB-A) for $10 – Woot
- Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda for $30 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB512GB for $805 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1180G7/16GB/512GB for $855 – Lenovo (via eBay)