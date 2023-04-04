Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running another sale on Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, and Fire TV media streamers. The good news is that you can score some pretty good savings. The baffling news is that Amazon runs these sales so often at this point that I can’t help but wonder why anyone would ever buy one of its products at full price?

Anyway, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet is going for $90, which is a great price for one of Amazon’s highest-performance, current-gen tablets. But the company is probably going to announce a new model this year… and it’ll probably be on sale at a discounted price for Prime Day this summer, Black Friday this fall, and who knows what else in between?

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $90

The $110 Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still a pretty good deal, as is the $60 Fire HD 8 and $35 Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

eReaders

Media Streamers

Downloads & Streaming

Other

 

