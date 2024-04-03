Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series of semi-premium Android tablets last fall as a lower-cost alternative to the company’s pricier S9 series. With features like 90 Hz displays and a Samsung S-Pen, they’re pretty good tablets… even if their Exynos 1380 chips aren’t as powerful as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips Samsung used for their more expensive counterparts.

But there’s another way to save some money without settling for a sub-flagship device: buy the previous-gen model. Right now Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S8 for as little as $450, which ain’t bad for a tablet with an 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

If that’s still a little more than you’re looking to spend, we’ve got you covered with some other deals on Android, Windows, and ChromeOS tablets today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Audio

Other

