Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series of semi-premium Android tablets last fall as a lower-cost alternative to the company’s pricier S9 series. With features like 90 Hz displays and a Samsung S-Pen, they’re pretty good tablets… even if their Exynos 1380 chips aren’t as powerful as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips Samsung used for their more expensive counterparts.
But there’s another way to save some money without settling for a sub-flagship device: buy the previous-gen model. Right now Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S8 for as little as $450, which ain’t bad for a tablet with an 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
If that’s still a little more than you’re looking to spend, we’ve got you covered with some other deals on Android, Windows, and ChromeOS tablets today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 9″ HD Android tablet for $105 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11″ Android tablets for $170 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/SD7cG2/4GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-ni-1 ChromeOS Tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $359 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 Windows tablet for $350 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $350 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $450 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $499 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $670 and up – Amazon
Audio
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $69 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – Amazon
Other
- Lenovo Slim 7 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $700 – B&H
- Tile Mate Essential (2022) 4-pack of Bluetooth trackers for $50 – Amazon