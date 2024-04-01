Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HP is offering deals on several different versions of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch laptop. Prices start at $580 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1080p display. But for just $20 more you can get a model with a 2.5K, 120 Hz screen and a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more energy-efficient, prices start at $630 for models with the same screen, but a 15-watt Ryzen 5 7540U chip. Just keep in mind that the higher-power processor may only offer a small bump in CPU performance, but it has a much better integrated GPU for better graphics performance.

