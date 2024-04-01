Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
HP is offering deals on several different versions of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch laptop. Prices start at $580 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1080p display. But for just $20 more you can get a model with a 2.5K, 120 Hz screen and a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor.
Or if you’re looking for something a bit more energy-efficient, prices start at $630 for models with the same screen, but a 15-watt Ryzen 5 7540U chip. Just keep in mind that the higher-power processor may only offer a small bump in CPU performance, but it has a much better integrated GPU for better graphics performance.
Computers
- Mele Overclock4C mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $200 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus Chromebook Plus 14″ w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $330 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for $400 and up – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $580 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.5K/120 Hz laptop w/Ryzen 5 8645HS/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- HP Paviliion Plus 14″ 2.5K/120 Hz laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $630 – HP
- HP Envy x360 14″ FHD convertible w/Core Ultra 5 120U/8GB/512GB for $630 – HP
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $70 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet w/Speaker Charging Dock for $399 – Google Store
Components & Accessories
- UGREEN Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $24 – Amazon
- Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA TKL mechanical gaming keyboard for $30 – Amazon
- Crucial 32GB DDR5-5200 RAM kit (2 x 16GB) for $85 – Amazon