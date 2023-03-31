Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
March 31st is World Backup Day, which may be little more than an excuse to sell you storage products. But it really is a good idea to make backups of all your important digital files and media so that you don’t lose all your family photos or important legal documents if your computer or phone is stolen or damaged.
So if you’re in the market for some additional storage products, you might want to take advantage of some of today’s deals, which include deep discounts on a number of storage products including SD cards, portable SSDs, external desktop hard drives, and network-attached storage (NAS) systems.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- World Backup Day deals – Amazon
- World Backup Day deals – B&H
SD cards
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $29 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC card for $40 – Amazon
- Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSDXC card for $47 – Amazon
- PNY Pro Elite 512GB microSDXC card for $56 – Amazon
Portable SSDs
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $71 – B&H
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD for $117 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD for $175 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 4TB portable SSD for $225 – B&H
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD for $270 – Amazon
External desktop HDDs
- WD EasyStore 14TB external desktop HDD for $200 – Best Buy
- Seagate Expansion 16TB external desktop HDD for $230 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 18TB eternal desktop HDD for $250 – Best Buy
- WD Elements 20TB external desktop HDD for $280 – Amazon
- Select SanDisk professional hard drives & RAID Arrays for up to $620 off – B&H
Network Attached Storage
- Synology DS220j 2-bay NAS for $149 – B&H (or $150 from Amazon)
- WD My Cloud EX2 16TB NAS for $500 – Amazon
- Synology DS923+ 4-bay NAS for $509 – Amazon (or B&H)
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 12.4″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/128GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $414 – Acer (via eBay – price in cart)
Smartphones
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM anniversary sale – MNINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM MC560 w/Ryzen 5 5625U + integrated webcam & speaker for $339 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM NAB6 w/Core i7-12650H for $359 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM UM773 Lite w/Ryzen 7 7735HS for $379 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM UM690 w/Ryzen 9 6900HX for $469 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM Neptune HX999G w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/Radeon 6600M for $829 and up – MINISFORUM
Other
- iPad mini for $400 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Best of Survivors-Like Bundle