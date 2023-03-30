Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is selling iPad Pro 12.9 inch tablets with Apple M1 processors for up to $900 off the list price. At $900 and up, they’re still pretty expensive compared to Android tablets, but they basically have the performance of a decent MacBook and the versatility of a touchscreen tablet with support for an Apple Pencil and detachable keyboard (sold separately).
Meanwhile if you are looking for something a whole lot cheaper, Walmart is selling the Lenovo Tab P11 tablet with a 2560 x 1546 pixel OLED display, MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, and Android 12 software for $219. And Woot is selling previous-gen Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReaders for just $60.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Save $500 to $900 on select 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ models – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 11″ OLED Android tablet w/Kompanio 1300T/4GB/128GB for $219 – Walmart
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $60 – Woot
PCs
- Refurb AOKZOE A1 handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U/16GB/512GB for $699 – AOKZOE
- Refurb Dell XPS 13 3.5K OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $999 – New Techies (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2.5K 120 Hz laptop w/Ryen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of retro-style FPS games – Humble Bundle
- The Silent Age PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tunche PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free – Paramount+ (use coupon: SPRINGSTREAMING by April 2, 2023)
Other
- JBL Bar 5.0 5-channel virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $200 – Woot
- Dell Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $220 – B&H
- Baseus 100W USB wall charger (2 USB-C & 2 USB-A) for $44 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: IM946FGW)