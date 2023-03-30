Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is selling iPad Pro 12.9 inch tablets with Apple M1 processors for up to $900 off the list price. At $900 and up, they’re still pretty expensive compared to Android tablets, but they basically have the performance of a decent MacBook and the versatility of a touchscreen tablet with support for an Apple Pencil and detachable keyboard (sold separately).

Meanwhile if you are looking for something a whole lot cheaper, Walmart is selling the Lenovo Tab P11 tablet with a 2560 x 1546 pixel OLED display, MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, and Android 12 software for $219. And Woot is selling previous-gen Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReaders for just $60.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro for $219 (Walmart)

