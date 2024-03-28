Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away PC game Islets for free this week, and Amazon Gaming has added a few new titles to its list of free games for Prime members.
Meanwhile Asus and Best Buy is continuing its sale on the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC that brings the starting price down to $400 for an entry-level model, but models with better graphics still sell for $700. So it’s worth noting that Lenovo is undercutting that price by offering $50 off its Legion Go handheld with a Z1 Extreme processor, bringing the starting price down to $650.
Prefer reading to gaming? Amazon’s running a sale on the Kindle Paperwhite eReader that makes it cheaper to pick up a model with 16GB of storage than an 8GB model at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Islets PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Bus Simulator 21 PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- – Humble Bundle
- Shogun & more James Clavell audiobooks for $18 – Humble Bundle
Gaming Handhelds
- Razer Edge WiFi Android handheld w/6.8 inch 144 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon G3X for $300 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Ally 7″ 120 Hz handheld gaming PC for $400 and up – Best Buy (or Asus)
- Lenovo Legion Go 8.8″ 144 Hz handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 for $650 and up – Lenovo (coupon: LEGIONGOPROMO)
Tablets and eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite w/16GB for $130 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $350 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet w/Charging Speaker Dock for $399 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $469 and up – Amazon
Mini PCs
- Mac Mini w/M1 for $450 and up – Woot
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $478 – Lenovo (coupon: CLEARANCE2024)