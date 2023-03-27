Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Woot is selling the rarely-discounted Nintendo Switch OLED for $310, which is $40 off the list price. The deal is good until 1:00AM Eastern Time or Woot runs out, whichever comes first.
Meanwhile B&H is selling the thin and light XPG Xenia 14 laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $459, Amazon has deals on refurbished Fire HD tablets, and Humble Bundle has a new deal that lets you pick up as many as 7 horror games for less than $20.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- XPG Xenia 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $459 – B&H
- Intel NUC 12 Pro Kit (barebones mini PC w/Core i7-1260P) + 16GB RAM for $650 – Newegg
- Intel NUC 12 Pro Kit (barebones mini PC w/Core i5-1240P) for $500 – Newegg
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) w/32GB for $82 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) w/32GB for $55 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet (2022) w/S-Pent for $249 and up – Amazon