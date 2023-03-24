Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is selling select Kindle eReaders for up to 31% off. You can save on the purchase of a Kindle Scribe or Kindle Paperwhite, but my pick for the best deal is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110.

For $10 more than the price of a Paperwhite, you get a cover, no ads on the lock screen, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110

While some folks are hesitant to invest in Amazon’s ecosystem, here are my secrets for not getting too locked into Amazon’s ecosystem, while still finding plenty to read:

  • I borrow a lot of eBooks from my public library and have them sent to my Kindle, where I can read them free for three weeks.
  • I buy DRM-free eBooks from sources like Humble Bundle and StoryBundle and use Amazon’s send-to-Kindle service to load them on my eReader.

