The Epic Games Store is giving away two more games for free this week. Humble Bundle has a deal on Attack on Titan digital comics. And if you’ve had your eye on the LG Gram line of thin and light laptops, but didn’t want to pay full price, Woot has a pretty great deal on an older model.
For $550 you can pick up a LG Gram 16 with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The laptop weighs just 2.6 pounds and has a magnesium alloy chassis.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Attack on Titan digital comics (pay $25 or more for 24 collections) – Humble Bundle
- Ableton Live 11 for 20% off ($79 for Live 11 Intro, $359 for Live 11 Standard, $599 for Live 11 Suite) – Ableton
- Chess Ultra PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- World of Warships PC Starter Pack: Ishizuchi for free – Epic Games Store (requires World of Warships, which is also free)
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and Book of Demons PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
Computers
- Asus VivoBook Go 14″ FHD touchscreen laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $350 – Woot
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro X 13″ tablet w/SQ2/16GB/256GB for $520 – Woot
- LG Gram 16 2.5K laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $550 – Woot
- MINISFORUM UM690 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/512GB for $689 – Amazon
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600U/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $770 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Tab X7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $410 and up – Best Buy
Noise-cancelling headphones
- Aukey hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones for $$20 – SideDeal
- AKG Y600NC wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $60 – JBL (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)