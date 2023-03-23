Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two more games for free this week. Humble Bundle has a deal on Attack on Titan digital comics. And if you’ve had your eye on the LG Gram line of thin and light laptops, but didn’t want to pay full price, Woot has a pretty great deal on an older model.

For $550 you can pick up a LG Gram 16 with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The laptop weighs just 2.6 pounds and has a magnesium alloy chassis.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Computers

Noise-cancelling headphones

Other