Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has earned a reputation over the past few years as one of the best compact gaming laptops around. While specs vary from model to model, Asus has generally managed to fit high-performance processors, graphics, and display technology into a sturdy body that weighs less than 4 pounds.

While prices for the latest model start at around $1600, you can often save a bunch of money by picking up an older, but still good version of the ROG Zephyrus G14. But I’ve never seen them quite as cheap as they are today: Asus is selling versions with Ryzen 7 6800HS processors and Radeon RX 6800S graphics for $699 and up.

The version on sale features a 14 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz display, a processor with 8 AMD Zen 3+ CPU cores and Radeon 680M integrated graphics, and a discrete GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

One thing to keep in mind is that this laptop only supports up to 24GB of memory: there’s 8GB soldered to the mainboard and a single SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of additional DDR5-4800 memory.

But if that’s not a dealbreaker for you, this is a pretty killer deal on a great laptop. The model on sale is actually a slightly better than the version I’ve been using as my primary work laptop for the past year and a half. I paid $1000 for a model with the same processor and RX 6700S graphics in late 2022.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Gaming Laptops

Gaming accessories

PC games

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.