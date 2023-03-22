Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

EBay is running a sale that lets you shave an extra 15% off the price of several thousand tech products including laptops, TVs, headphones, and speakers. Note that savings top out at $100 and you can only use the coupon once though.

Meanwhile Amazon is offering discounts on the Galaxy Tab A8, Woot has a deal on a USB wall charger powerful enough to charge (some) laptops, and StoryBundle is offering up a bundle of DRM-free sci-fi eBooks written by authors from around the globe.

Refurbished Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $228 w/coupon: REFURBSAVINGS

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.