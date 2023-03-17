Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on computers, TVs, tablets, game consoles, and appliances, among other things.
You can pick up a pretty basic Windows laptop for as little as $129, a much-better one for $550, or a pretty nice 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet & keyboard combo for $379. There are also some good deals on tablets, earbuds, and other products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops
- Asus 14″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG 13.4″ gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
Chromebooks & MacBooks
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $379 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming 16″ Chromebook w/2.5K 120 Hz display/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $450 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5625C/8GB/128GB for $575 – Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Pro 13 w/M2 for $1099 and up – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet for $450 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ tablet for $600 and up – Best Buy
Audio
- Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $33 and up – Amazon
- 1MORE PistonBuds Pro hybrid active noise cancelling earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $145 – Wellbots (coupon: ENGTGOOGLE)
Other
- Best Buy 3-day sale – Best Buy
- Insignia 45W USB-C wall charger for $26 – Best Buy
- Logitech G Cloud handheld game streaming console for $299 – Amazon
- Save up to 49% on select Baseus charging, docking, and lighting accessories – Amazon
- Save up to 33% on select Anker PC & mobile accessories – Newegg
- MGM+ subscription for $3/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Tiny Tina’s Assualt on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure PC game for free – Steam