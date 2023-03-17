Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on computers, TVs, tablets, game consoles, and appliances, among other things.

You can pick up a pretty basic Windows laptop for as little as $129, a much-better one for $550, or a pretty nice 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet & keyboard combo for $379. There are also some good deals on tablets, earbuds, and other products.

Acer 16″ gaming Chromebook with a 2560 x 1600px 120 Hz display and Core i5-1240P for $449 (Best Buy)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks & MacBooks

Tablets

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.