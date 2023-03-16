Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Valve is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC with the first every sale on Steam Deck hardware. Prices are 10% off across the board from now until 10AM Pacific time on March 23rd, 2023.
That means the entry-level model with 64GB of eMMC storage that normally sells for $399 is now available for $359. Want a 256GB SSD instead? The price has dropped from $529 to $476. And the top-tier 512GB model is now selling for $584 rather than $649.
The Steam Deck was already one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs around, and despite shipping with the Linux-based SteamOS rather than Windows, it’s also better supported by its manufacturer than any other model I’m aware of.
But if you’re willing to pay more for higher-performance hardware, a number of other handhelds are also on sale at the moment, including models with Intel Core i7-1260P or AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Handheld gaming PCs
- Steam Deck 64GB for $359 – Steam
- Steam Deck 256GB for $476 – Steam
- Steam Deck 512GB for $584 – Steam
- Anbernic Win600 w/AMD Athlon 3020e/3050e for $300 and up – Anbernic
- AYA Neo Air w/Ryzen 5 5560U for $549 and up – AYA
- AOKZOE A1 w/Ryzen 7 6800U for $859 and up – AOKZE
- AYA Neo Geek w/Ryzen 7 6800U/16GB RAM for $949 and up – AYA
- ONEXPLAYER Mini w/Ryen 7 6800U/16GB/512GB for $1059 – ONEXPLAYER
- ONEXPLAYER 2 w/Ryzen 7 6800U/16GB/512GB for $1099 – ONEXPLAYER
- ONEXPLAYER Mini w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1099 – ONEXPLAYER
Other PCs
- MINISFORUM mini PC sale (up to $330 off select mini PCs) – MINISFORUM
- Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet w/SQ2/16GB/256GB for $560 – Amazon
- Asus ZenBook Flip convertible 15.6″ OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/Arc A370M/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RX 6800S/16GB?1TB for $1300 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Warhammer 40,000: Cladius – Relics of War PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steam Spring Sale on PC games – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of audio & video editing & creation software – Humble Bundle