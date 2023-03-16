Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Valve is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC with the first every sale on Steam Deck hardware. Prices are 10% off across the board from now until 10AM Pacific time on March 23rd, 2023.

That means the entry-level model with 64GB of eMMC storage that normally sells for $399 is now available for $359. Want a 256GB SSD instead? The price has dropped from $529 to $476. And the top-tier 512GB model is now selling for $584 rather than $649.

The Steam Deck was already one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs around, and despite shipping with the Linux-based SteamOS rather than Windows, it’s also better supported by its manufacturer than any other model I’m aware of.

But if you’re willing to pay more for higher-performance hardware, a number of other handhelds are also on sale at the moment, including models with Intel Core i7-1260P or AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Handheld gaming PCs

Other PCs

Downloads & Streaming