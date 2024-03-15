Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is a 3-day sale that kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Among other things, you can save some serious cash on some not-brand-new-but-not-that-old laptops and tablets. Case in point: the Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ convertible Chromebook with a FHD touchscreen display and an Intel Processor N100 is on sale for just $269.
This model has only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but it should still be a lot faster than older entry-level Chromebooks thanks to that processor. But if you want a system with twice as much memory and storage, Best Buy’s got you covered with a few other great deals on Chromebooks for $349 or less.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows laptops & tablets
- Asus ExpertBook B3 10.5″ 2-in-1 tablet w/SD7cG2/4GB/128GB for $300 – Woot
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/256GB for $450 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $530 – HP
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad P14s w/Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U/16GB/512GB for $790 – Woot
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12″ FHD convertible w/N100/4GB/64GB for $269 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
Android Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/32GB for $85 – B&H (price in cart)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/64GB for $120 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) w/64GB & S-Pen for $200 – Best Buy
Other
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) w/M1/8GB/256GB for $699 – Walmart
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $61 – Amazon
- Anker Powerhouse 87.6 Wh power bank w/100W AC outlet & 45W USB-C port for $130 – Amazon
- Save 40% on annual Max subscription (with ads for $70, ad-free for $105) – Max
- Discovery+ for $2.50/month for up to 3 months – Amazon Prime Channels