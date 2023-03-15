Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

B&H is running a deal on the 2020 MacBook Air that lets you pick up a laptop with an Apple M1 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1199. Meanwhile if you’re looking for something a little cheaper and Windows-friendly, Newegg has a Lenovo ThinkBook 14 with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $790.

MacBook Air (2020) w/M1/16GB/512GB for $1199 (B&H)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

