B&H is running a deal on the 2020 MacBook Air that lets you pick up a laptop with an Apple M1 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1199. Meanwhile if you’re looking for something a little cheaper and Windows-friendly, Newegg has a Lenovo ThinkBook 14 with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $790.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $790 – Newegg
- MacBook Air (2020) w/M1/16GB/1TB for $1199 – B&H
- Dell XPS 13 Plus 3456 x 2160px OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1300 – Best Buy
- MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5600G for $299 – MINISFORUM
- Save up to 22% on select NEOSMAY mini PCs – Newegg
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of indie kart racing games – Humble Bundle
- Save up to 75% on select games from Warner Brothers – Humble Store
- Buy 3 or more WB games to save up to 90% – Humble Store