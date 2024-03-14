Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Steam and Epic both kicked off their Spring Sales on PC games today. Meanwhile Epic is giving away two free games this week: Deus Ex Mankind Divided and The Bridge. And if you’re looking for something to play those games on, Best Buy has deals on a few gaming PCs.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The Bridge PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Epic Games Store Spring Sale – Epic Games Store
- Steam Spring Sale – Steam
- Humble Games Spring Sale – Humble Games / Steam
Gaming PCs & mobile accessories
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for $400 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo Slim Pro 7 14″ 90Hz laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Flow X13 120Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/16GB/512GB/XG Mobile eGPU connector for $890 – Newegg
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile game controller for $80 – Woot
Audio
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $85 – Woot
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Woot
- Insignia rugged portable Bluetooth speaker for $10 – Best Buy
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks from authors around the world – StoryBundle
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $85 – B&H (price in cart)
- Logitech C920x HD Pro USB webcam for $45 – Amazon
