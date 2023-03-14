Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The cheapest iPad that Apple currently sells has a starting price of $329. But right now you can pick one up from Amazon for as little as $250.
What you get for the money is a 9th-gen iPad with an Apple A13 Bionic processor and a 10.2 inch Retina display.
Note that this is a 2021 model – the 2022 version has a bigger, better screen, a faster processor, upgraded wireless capabilities, and other improvements. But with prices starting at $440, the 2022 model also costs a lot more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet (2021) for $250 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini (2021) for $400 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ (2022) for $559 and up – Amazon
PCs
- Geekom mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $170 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $500 and up – Microsoft Store
- Asus Zenbook 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $715 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGAOFFER2)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga convertible w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/512GB for $873 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKANNUALSALE)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13S w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $874 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKANNUALSALE)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $883 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKANNUALSALE)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39 – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% on select tech, home, auto and other products – eBay (coupon: SAVE4SPRING23 to save up to $100)
- Anker PowerPort Nano Pro 20W USB-C wall charger for $12 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $18 – Amazon