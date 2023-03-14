Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The cheapest iPad that Apple currently sells has a starting price of $329. But right now you can pick one up from Amazon for as little as $250.

What you get for the money is a 9th-gen iPad with an Apple A13 Bionic processor and a 10.2 inch Retina display.

Note that this is a 2021 model – the 2022 version has a bigger, better screen, a faster processor, upgraded wireless capabilities, and other improvements. But with prices starting at $440, the 2022 model also costs a lot more.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

PCs

Media Streamers

Other