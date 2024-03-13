Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is offering discounts on Samsung’s latest budget, mid-range, and premium tablets. That means you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $180, a Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $370, or a Galaxy S9 for $680.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones and tablets
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $500 and up – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $180 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $370 and up – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad for $400 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $500 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $680 and up – Amazon
Charging
- Amazon Basics GaN USB wall charger (60W USB-C, 18W USB-A) for $19 – Woot
- Griffin 10W wireless charging stand 2-pack for $10 – meh
Other
- 1-month Paramount+ with Showtime subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: LODGE24)
- Name your price for up to 10 Saints Row & Red Faction PC games – Humble Bundle
- Keychron mechanical keyboards for $50 – Woot
- LG Gram 16″ 2.64 pound laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/256GB for $750 – Woot
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,545 other subscribers