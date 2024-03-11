Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The HP Pavilion Plus is a 14 inch laptop that debuted in 2022 as an affordable notebook with premium features including a metal body, thin and light design, and optional support for an OLED display or discrete graphics, among other features.
HP has expanded the line since then, offering models with Intel or AMD processor options. And now the company has launched updated models with Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” or AMD Ryzen 8040 “Hawk Point” processor options. And the entry-level Meteor Lake model is already on sale for $270 off the list price, which means you can pick one up for as little as $680.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $85 – B&H (clip coupon)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 w/64GB for $185 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 w/128GB for $200 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/SD7cG2/4GB/128GB for $280 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 3 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus 14″ w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $340 – Lenovo (coupon: ANNUALSALE)
Windows laptops
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core Ultra 5 125H/16GB/512GB for $680 – HP
- Lenovo Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB5/12GB for $799 – B&H
- LG Gram 16″ 2.64 pound laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB for $899 – B&H
Storage
- Seagate 4TB portable HDD for $100 – Amazon
- Save up to 32% on Samsung 990 EVO PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSDs – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for up to 8 PC games – Humble Heroines Bundle
- Name your price for up to 43 digital comics – Humble Spawn, Scorched, and More Bundle
EBay Brand sale
- Save 20% on products from select brands – eBay (coupon: BRAND20)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $238 – eBay (coupon: BRAND20)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $215 – eBay (coupon: BRAND20)
- Lenovo ThihnkPad T14 w/Core i5-1345U/16GB/512GB/Win11 Pro for $809 – – eBay (coupon: BRAND20)
Other
- Kensington Expert Wireless TrackBall Mouse for $59 – Amazon (click on-page coupon)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $194 – Bose (via eBay)