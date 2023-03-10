Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today’s deals include a free 1-month subscription to Paramount+ or free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+ and sales on eReaders, laptops and tablets. March 10th is also Super Mario day because, you know, MAR10. So Nintendo is offering a few Mario-related deals.
And if you’re in the market for a cheap PC that would probably make a decent media center, you can pick up a model with an Intel Jasper Lake processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $137.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: PICARD)
- Apple TV+ 3-month subscription for free – Best Buy
- Call of the Sea PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 2 more PC games free for Prime members this week – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Pay $5 or more for a bundle of underground digital comics – StoryBundle
- Save 15% off eBooks and audiobooks – B&N (coupon: SAVE15)
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle 2-pack for $180 – Amazon (price in cart)
- B&N NOOK Glowlight 4e for $90 – B&N (coupon: BNPRESSOFF30)
- B&N NOOK Glowlight 4 for $120 – B&N (coupon: BNPRESSOFF30)
Computers
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/512GB for $137 – Amazon (coupon: 405Z44NW)
- Refurb LG Gram laptops for $600 and up – Woot
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $479 – Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/256GB for $520 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Dell
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
At this point, would it even make a difference if they just used the Ace Hardware logo outright instead of something that just reminds me of it?