Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Humble Bundle is running a deal that lets you pick up 8 PC games with female protagonists. And Amazon Prime members can stream 4 games from the company’s Luna game streaming service for free during the month of March.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Pay $15 or more for a bundle of 8 PC games – Humble Heroines Bundle
- Prime members stream Luna games for free in March – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble 2000 AD Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Goosebumps eBooks – Humble Bundle
Computers
- Apple Mac Mini w/M2 for $557 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-1260P/8GB/512GB for $899 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $950 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Other
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) w/32GB for $50 – Woot
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W 3-port wall charger for $40 – Newegg (coupon: CTDCQ822)
- Save up to 20% on select TP-Link WiFi 6 & 6E routers – Amazon
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset w/256GB for $430 – Meta
Don’t buy the Goosebumps ebooks from Humble. These are the censored versions that the author didn’t sign on.