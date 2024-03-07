Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Astro Dual 2 for free this week. But if you’ve got an Amazon Prime account, Amazon is also giving away a new crop of PC games this month… although some aren’t so much new as old classics.
Case in point, one of the free titles is Fallout 2, which was first released in 1998. But with Amazon’s Fallout TV show set to premier next month, what better time to replay the classics?
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Astro Dual 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Fallout 2 PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming / GOG
- SCARF PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
Charging
- Amazon Basics 65W USB-C wall charger for $19 – Amazon
- Nekteck 60W USB-C wall charger for $24 – Amazon
- Anker 200W, 20,000 mAh power bank (2 USB-C ports up to 100W each) + 100W charging base for $140 – Amazon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $44 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Beats Studio Buds+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $140 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $160 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Amazon