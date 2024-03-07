Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Astro Dual 2 for free this week. But if you’ve got an Amazon Prime account, Amazon is also giving away a new crop of PC games this month… although some aren’t so much new as old classics.

Case in point, one of the free titles is Fallout 2, which was first released in 1998. But with Amazon’s Fallout TV show set to premier next month, what better time to replay the classics?

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Charging

Audio

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.