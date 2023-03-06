Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is an 11 inch tablet with a 2000 x 1200 pixel display, a detachable keyboard, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor.
With a list price of $379, it’s solidly in mid-range Chromebook territory. But right now Best Buy is selling the tablet for $110 off, which makes it a lot more attractive.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for a cheaper tablet, Amazon’s got you covered with a sale on Fire HD tablets. And if you need something with a bit more horsepower, there are also some nice deals on ChromeOS and Windows laptops and convertibles.
Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB/detachable keyboard for $269 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ w/Helio P22T/4GB/64GB for $150 – Samsung
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $120 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $140 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i 12.3″ 2-in-1 Windows tablet w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $530 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/64GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 5125C/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Microsoft surface Laptop Go 2 12.4″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/4GB/128GB for $500 – Microsoft store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 12.4″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- Dell Inspiron i7425 14″ touchscreen laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $799 – BuyDig
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $848 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $27 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $125 – Amazon
Charging
- Save up to 40% on select Anker charging accessories & docking stations – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort 60W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $25 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 45W USB-C wall charger for $28 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Nano III 47W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $30 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore 24,000 mAh 140W power bank for $100 – Amazon
- Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C docking station w/100W USB Power Delivery for $56 – Amazon
Other
- SanDisk Ultra Luxe 512GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $37 – Newegg (coupon: SSCQ629)