Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is an 11 inch tablet with a 2000 x 1200 pixel display, a detachable keyboard, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor.

With a list price of $379, it’s solidly in mid-range Chromebook territory. But right now Best Buy is selling the tablet for $110 off, which makes it a lot more attractive.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 2-in-1 tablet for $269 – Best Buy

Meanwhile if you’re looking for a cheaper tablet, Amazon’s got you covered with a sale on Fire HD tablets. And if you need something with a bit more horsepower, there are also some nice deals on ChromeOS and Windows laptops and convertibles.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Media Streamers

Charging

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.