Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on select Apple products, which means you can save up to $100 off some iPad models or up to $200 off some MacBooks. Amazon is also matching the iPad pricing if you’d prefer to shop there instead.

Meanwhile Amazon is also offering Prime members some deep discounts on select Anime titles and savings on refurbished Fire HD 10 tablets. And Humble Bundle is offering the Complete Dark Horse Collection of ElfQuest comics for $18 or more.

Three things to note about those ElfQuest comics:

They’re amazing. I grew up reading this series. The Dark Horse “Complete ElfQuest” collections are mostly black and white, a decision that was made to save on costs. The newer titles including “The Final Quest” and “Stargazer’s Hunt” are full color. You can also read most of the older comics in full color for free at ElfQuest.com, but buying this bundle helps support creators Wendy and Richard Pini (as well as Dark Horse Comics and The Hero Initiative).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Tablets

Laptops

Audio

Other