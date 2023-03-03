Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on select Apple products, which means you can save up to $100 off some iPad models or up to $200 off some MacBooks. Amazon is also matching the iPad pricing if you’d prefer to shop there instead.
Meanwhile Amazon is also offering Prime members some deep discounts on select Anime titles and savings on refurbished Fire HD 10 tablets. And Humble Bundle is offering the Complete Dark Horse Collection of ElfQuest comics for $18 or more.
Three things to note about those ElfQuest comics:
- They’re amazing. I grew up reading this series.
- The Dark Horse “Complete ElfQuest” collections are mostly black and white, a decision that was made to save on costs. The newer titles including “The Final Quest” and “Stargazer’s Hunt” are full color.
- You can also read most of the older comics in full color for free at ElfQuest.com, but buying this bundle helps support creators Wendy and Richard Pini (as well as Dark Horse Comics and The Hero Initiative).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of ElfQuest digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
- Anime sale for Prime members (Select Studio Ghibli titles for $6, select movies & TV season for $3.49) – Amazon Prime Video
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition + 17 other PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Rise of Industry PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2019) for $80 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets (2021) for $90 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad (2022) 10.9″ tablet for $399 and up – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Apple iPad mini (2021) 8.3″ tablet for $400 and up – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th-gen) 10.9″ tablet for $500 and up – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface device sale – Woot
Laptops
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1 for $800 and up – Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Pro 13″ w/M2 for $1099 and up – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface device sale – Woot
Audio
- Refurb JBL Live 300TWS true wireless earbuds (w/2-year Allstate warranty) for $30 – JBL (via eBay)
- Refurb JBL Reflect Mini true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds (w/2-year Allstate warranty) for $30 – JBL (via eBay)
- Sony SRS-XB33 portable Bluetooth speaker for $79 – Walmart
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones + $25 gift card for $249 – Newegg
Other
- Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive (2-pack) for $7 – B&H
- Aukey PC-LM1E 1080p webcam for $17 – Newegg
- Tile Starter Pack (Mate & Slim) Bluetooth trackers for $40 – Amazon
- Anker 727 Charging Station 100W compact power strip for $66 – Newegg (coupon: SSCQ328) / (or $76 from Amazon w/on-page coupon)
- Meta Quest 2 (256GB) price drops to $430 on March 5 – Meta