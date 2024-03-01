Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running a 3-day sale this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with discounts on laptops, tablets, and a whole bunch of other products… although some of the best deals that are listed as part of the sale have actually been live for a while.

For example the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for $400 and up? That’s been available for quite some time. And the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 for $299? I included that in yesterday’s daily deals post. It’s still a good price though.

Here are some of the day’s best dals.

Gaming PCs

Other PCs

Tablets

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.