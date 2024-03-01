Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with discounts on laptops, tablets, and a whole bunch of other products… although some of the best deals that are listed as part of the sale have actually been live for a while.
For example the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for $400 and up? That’s been available for quite some time. And the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 for $299? I included that in yesterday’s daily deals post. It’s still a good price though.
Here are some of the day’s best dals.
Gaming PCs
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for $400 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC for $650 and up – Lenovo
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Flow X13 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/16GB/512GB for $950 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4070/16GB/1TB for $1400 – Best Buy
Other PCs
- Chuwi LarkBox X mini PC w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB for $149 – Walmart
- Beelink S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $169 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12″ convertible Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $300 – Walmart
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet 13″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1340P/8GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $100 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen (2022) for $200 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad 10.9″ tablet for $349 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini for $400 and up – Amazon
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Bundle
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $20 and up – Amazon