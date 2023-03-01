Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Humble Bundle is offering a deal that lets you snag over $1,000 worth of PC games, comics, and other content by paying $30 or more. All the proceeds go to organizations providing relief to those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and some of the games in the bundle were made by Turkish developers.

But there are also some big ticket items in this bundle including Gotham Knights and Saga Volumes 1 – 10, collecting every graphic novel released to date of the epic comic series. Either one of those alone would normally cost more than $30.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Mini PCs

Laptops

Other