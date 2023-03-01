Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Humble Bundle is offering a deal that lets you snag over $1,000 worth of PC games, comics, and other content by paying $30 or more. All the proceeds go to organizations providing relief to those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and some of the games in the bundle were made by Turkish developers.
But there are also some big ticket items in this bundle including Gotham Knights and Saga Volumes 1 – 10, collecting every graphic novel released to date of the epic comic series. Either one of those alone would normally cost more than $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Pay $30 or more for a bundle of 72 PC games, digital comics, and more – Humble Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief Bundle
- 1-month Paramount+ with Showtime subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: PICARD)
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
Mini PCs
- Asus PN51-S1 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 3 5300U for $199 – Amazon
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5600H/16GB/500GB for $339 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Laptops
- Asus Vivobook S Flip 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5600H/8GB/512GB for $540 – Amazon
- MSI Sword 15.6″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i5-12450H/8GB/512GB for $680 – Best Buy (via eBay)