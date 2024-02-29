Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet normally sells for $230 and up, although Amazon has a habit of putting it on sale for deep discounts from time to time. And right now you can pick up the entry-level model for $140 from Amazon-owned deals site, Woot.
The Fire Max 11 has a MediaTek MT8188J processor, 4GB of RAM, and an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display. It ships with Amazon’s Fire OS operating system, which is a (somewhat hackable) fork of Android. The model on sale from Woot has 64GB storage and a microSD card reader for removable storage.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a tablet that you don’t need to hack to use the Google Play Store, the similarly-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale for $190 and up.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets and phones
- Amazon Fire Max 11 w/MT8188J/4GB/64GB for $140 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ w/SD695/4GB/64GB for $190 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ w/SD695/8GB/128GB for $240 – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad w/Dimensity 9000/8GB/128GB for $400 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 w/Tensor G3/8GB/128GB for $540 – Woot
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $409 after rebate – Newegg
PC Games
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Gravitar: Recharged PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of open-ended sandbox PC games – Humble Bundle
- Fallout game bundle (6 games) for $25 – GOG