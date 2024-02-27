Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Steam is running a Midwinter in Middle-Earth sale, with select Lord of the Rings-related PC games on sale for up to 85% off.

Or if you’re looking for a complex fantasy epic that takes itself a lot less seriously, you can pick up a Kindle eBook copy of Terry Pratchett’s Mort for $2. It’s the fourth book in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series. Several other titles are also on sale, with some books going for less than $5.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

