Steam is running a Midwinter in Middle-Earth sale, with select Lord of the Rings-related PC games on sale for up to 85% off.
Or if you’re looking for a complex fantasy epic that takes itself a lot less seriously, you can pick up a Kindle eBook copy of Terry Pratchett’s Mort for $2. It’s the fourth book in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series. Several other titles are also on sale, with some books going for less than $5.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- Save up to 85% on Lord of the Rings PC games – Steam Midwinter in Middle-Earth Sale
- Mort: A Discworld Novel Kindle eBook by Terry Pratchett for $2 – Amazon
- Equal Rites: A Discworld Novel Kindle eBook by Terry Pratchett for $5 – Amazon
- Night Watch: A Discworld Novel Kindle eBook by Terry Pratchett for $5 – Amazon
- Raising Steam: A Discworld Novel Kindle eBook by Terry Pratchett for $5 – Amazon
- Slow Horses Kindle eBook by Mick Herron for $3 – Amazon
Android tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 w/Helio G80/4GB/64GB for $110 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 10.9″ tablet w/SD695/4GB/64GB for $190 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 10.9″ tablet w/SD695/8GB/128GB for $240 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P12 12.7″ 3K tablet w/Dimensity 7050/8GB/128GB/Lenovo Pen for $270 – Lenovo (coupon: TABEXTRA10)
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM Venus UM690S mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/1TB for $503 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM Venus UM690S mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/64TB/1TB for $575 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- PELADN HA-4 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $540 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM EliteMini UM780 XTX w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB/OcuLink for $614 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast w/Core i7-12700H/Arc A770M/32GB/1TB for $999 – Amazon
Storage
- Samsung T9 1TB portable SSD for $100 – B&H (price in cart)
- Crucial X10 Pro 1TB portable SSD for $105 – Amazon
- Samsung T9 2TB portable SSD for $150 – B&H (price in cart)
Audio
- Refurb JBL Endurance Race TWS sport earbuds for $22 – Harman Audio (via eBay)
- Refurb JBL Endurance Peak II sport earbuds (w/ear hook) for $30 – Harman Audio (via eBay)
- Beats Studio Buds w/ANC for $85 – Woot