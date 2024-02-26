Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is a ChromeOS laptop with a 14 inch FHD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. While those aren’t stellar specs by Windows laptop standards, they’re enough to put this into premium Chromebook territory, and the laptop has a list price of $550.
But right now it’s on sale for $340 as part of Lenovo’s Annual Sale. Just use the coupon ANNUALSALE at checkout to save $210. It’s also on sale for the same price at Walmart – no coupon required.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Beelink S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $154 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM Venus UM773 Lite mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $440 – Amazon
- MOMENTPLUS mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $460 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK K2 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $480 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GEEKOM IT13 mini PC w/Core i7-13620H/32GB/1TB for $629 – Amazon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $54 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Sport X10 true wireless earbuds w/hooks for $56 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear ANC headphones + $5 gift card for $56 – Newegg (coupon: SSDP2627)
Other
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- Logitech Brio 505 webcam for $100 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEBIGLOGI)
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 – B&H
- Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus 14″ FHD w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $340 – Lenovo (coupon: ANNUALSALE) or Walmart
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $530 – HP