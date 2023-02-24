Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 lite tablet with an 8.7 inch, 1340 x 800 pixel display and MediaTek Helio P22T processor is on sale for $110 at the moment. If you’re looking for something more powerful, the 10.4 inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a 2000 x 1200 pixel display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor, and Samsung S-Pen support is on sale for $250.

And if you’re feeling lucky? Woot is selling refurbished “random Samsung Galaxy tablets” for $80. They come with 90 day warranties and, if you’re lucky, you might get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. If you’re less lucky you might end up with a 10-year old tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2. The only thing you can really know for certain is that if you send Woot $80 they’ll send you a Samsung-branded tablet, although you can check the product page to see what percentage of each model Woot plans to ship if you feel like calculating your odds of getting something worth more than the $80 you’ll spend.

