Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store may give away a different free PC game every week, but Amazon Gaming is currently giving Prime members 18 games for free. Amazon used to update its offerings once each month, but now the company has begun adding new games on a weekly basis.

A lot of the games are older titles like Metal Slug, but at the moment you can also get titles including One Hand ClappingSpace Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

One Hand Clapping is free for Prime members

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.