This week The Wirecutter put out a list of “Best Headphones for 2024,” which includes a decent range of choices at a variety of price points. While some folks would probably take issue with some of the selections, one Wirecutter pick that stood out to me were the Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds, which are said to be a great option for affordable noise-cancelling eardbuds.

The best earbuds in this space can typically sell for $150 to $300. These earbuds have a list price of $100 and typically sell for closer to $80. But Newegg has been running a deal that lets you pick up a pair for $59 when you use a coupon, and Amazon is now matching that price (no coupon required).

I haven’t used these earbuds myself, but I’m tempted to pick up a pair, because my Sony WF-SP800N earbuds don’t hold a charge as long as they used to, and they’re a lot heavier and less comfortable than my Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds, which are my go-to choice when I don’t need noise cancellation.

