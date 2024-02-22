Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
This week The Wirecutter put out a list of “Best Headphones for 2024,” which includes a decent range of choices at a variety of price points. While some folks would probably take issue with some of the selections, one Wirecutter pick that stood out to me were the Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds, which are said to be a great option for affordable noise-cancelling eardbuds.
The best earbuds in this space can typically sell for $150 to $300. These earbuds have a list price of $100 and typically sell for closer to $80. But Newegg has been running a deal that lets you pick up a pair for $59 when you use a coupon, and Amazon is now matching that price (no coupon required).
I haven’t used these earbuds myself, but I’m tempted to pick up a pair, because my Sony WF-SP800N earbuds don’t hold a charge as long as they used to, and they’re a lot heavier and less comfortable than my Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds, which are my go-to choice when I don’t need noise cancellation.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Beelink SER5 Max mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $319 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- PELADN HA-4 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/16GB/512GB for $441 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK K2 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $470 – Amazon
- PELADN HA-4 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $540 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Tablets
Earbuds
- EarFun Free 2S earbuds for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EFRE2SWC2)
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 ANC earbuds + $5 gift card for $59 – Newegg (coupon: SSDPA945)
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 ANC earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- JLAB Epic Air Sport ANC earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Nothing Ear 2 earbuds w/ANC for $129 – Amazon
Downloads
- Super Meat Boy Forever PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of digital manga from Ablaze – Humble Bundle
other
- Cooler Master SK652 mechanical RGB backlit keyboard for $30 – Newegg
- JLAB Epic 1440p webcam for $50 – Best Buy
- Woot-Off: New deals throughout the day – Woot