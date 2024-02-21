Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Woot is running a sale on refurbished Chromebooks that lets you pick up a small, cheap laptop for as little as $43. But most of these models have low-res screens, sluggish processors, and will only continue to get software updates from Google if they’re linked to an Education or Enterprise account that signs up for extended updates.
Looking for something a little more useful? Best Buy is offering some deep discounts on much better Chromebooks including the Lenovo Flex 3i convertible with a 12 inch FHD+ display and an Intel Alder Lake-N processor and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 convertible with a 13 inch QLD display and an Intel Core i3 Comet Lake processor.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Refurbished Chromebooks for $43 and up – Woot
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ FHD Chromebook w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12″ convertible Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $269 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Asus CM3401 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $499 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONTHINKBOOK2)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Lenovo (coupon: FEBSALE)
- Lenovo ThinkBook L13 w/Ryzen 5 PRO 5675U/16GB/512GB for $599 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEBIGONLSERIES)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: BBYDEALS, must pick up at Best Buy)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Other
- Anker PowerPort Nano 65W USB-C wall charger for $28 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Sport X10 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg (coupon: SSDPA944)
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse for $105 – Newegg (coupon: SSDPA955)
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryen 7 5700U/16GB/500GB for $279 – Amazon
- Open Box Google Pixel 7 Pro w/128GB for $415 – Woot