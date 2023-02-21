Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Now that laptops with the latest Intel and AMD chips are starting to hit the streets, it’s bargain season on models with previous-gen processors that are, honestly, almost as good in most respects.

Case in point: Amazon is running a sale on select laptops from Acer and Asus and, among other things, you can pick up a 3.1 pound laptop with a 14 inch display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $750. With a processor that’s virtually identical to the Ryzen 7 7730U chip that AMD introduced this year, that’s a pretty great price for a laptop with hardware that’s not really all that dated.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Mini PCs

Storage

Other