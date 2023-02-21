Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Now that laptops with the latest Intel and AMD chips are starting to hit the streets, it’s bargain season on models with previous-gen processors that are, honestly, almost as good in most respects.
Case in point: Amazon is running a sale on select laptops from Acer and Asus and, among other things, you can pick up a 3.1 pound laptop with a 14 inch display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $750. With a processor that’s virtually identical to the Ryzen 7 7730U chip that AMD introduced this year, that’s a pretty great price for a laptop with hardware that’s not really all that dated.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 14″ convertible w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $290 – Amazon
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $450 – Acer (via eBay)
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600U/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14s w/Core i5-1145G7/16GB/512GB for $737 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $750 – Amazon
- Acer Spin 3 convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $850 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14 QHD laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $900 – Amazon
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14″ 165Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Beelink SER5 w/Ryzen 5 5600H/32GB/500GB for $409 – Amazon
- Beelink SER6 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 6600H/16GB/500GB for $471 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 9 5900HX for $499 – MINISFORUM
Storage
- Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $90 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $90 – Amazon
- SanDisk 1TB portable SSD (520MB/s) for $63 – Amazon
- WD Elements 14TB external desktop HDD for $220 – WD
Other
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) for $70 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) for $110 – Woot
- Refurb Sony LinkBuds true wireless earbuds for $48 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $95 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)