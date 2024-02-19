Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale ends today, which means that time is (sort of) running out to save on devices like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptops (I say sort of, because this laptop goes on sale pretty frequently, but Best Buy is offering some of the best pricing I’ve seen in a while for recent models).
Don’t need a laptop with discrete graphics? Amazon is selling an Acer Swift Go 14 inch laptop with a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $600. And there are also some good deals on keyboards and mice today.
Here are some of the day’s bet deals.
Laptops
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $600 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $880 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-16302H/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7940HS/RTX 4070/16GB/1TB for $1400 – Best Buy
Keyboards & Mice
- Logitech Lift vertical mouse for $56 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEBIGLOGI)
- Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse for $82 – Amazon
- Cooler Master SK622 wireless mechanical RGB backlit tenkeyless keyboard for $30 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II for $65 – Amazon
- Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless tenkeyless keyboard for $70 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEBIGLOGI)
- Logitech MX Keys Advanced wireless backlit keyboard for $90 – Amazon
Downloads
- 8 indie PC games for $12 – Humble Bundle
- 70 Capcom fighting & arcade games for $20 – Humble Bundle