Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The third season of Star Trek: Picard is getting wildly inconsistent reviews, with some folks praising the reunion of much of the Star Trek: The Next Generation family, and plenty of others panning it. But if you want to check it out for yourself, now you can do that for free: Paramount+ is offering free one-month subscriptions to folks who sign up with the coupon code PICARD between now and April 30th.

Paramount+ 1-month subscription free with coupon: PICARD

Here are some of the day’s best deals:

Downloads & Streaming

Amazon Kindle & Fire devices

Smartphones

Laptops

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.