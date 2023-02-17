Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The third season of Star Trek: Picard is getting wildly inconsistent reviews, with some folks praising the reunion of much of the Star Trek: The Next Generation family, and plenty of others panning it. But if you want to check it out for yourself, now you can do that for free: Paramount+ is offering free one-month subscriptions to folks who sign up with the coupon code PICARD between now and April 30th.
Here are some of the day’s best deals:
Downloads & Streaming
- Warpips PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 15 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free – Paramount+ (use coupon: PICARD by April 30, 2023)
- Britbox subscription for $2 per month for up to 2 months – Britbox (new or returning subscribers / sign up by Feb 21)
Amazon Kindle & Fire devices
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $70 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $110 – Woot
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 series phones for $499 and up – Amazon
- OnePlus 11 w/SD8Gen2/16GB/256GGB for $700 – Amazon
Laptops
- Asus Chromebook Spin 514 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 5125C/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 12.4″ notebook w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift X 14″ notebook w/Ryzen 5 5600U/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
- Acer Swift X 14″ notebook w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $780 – Amazon
- MSI Prestige Eveo 14″ notebook w/Core i7-1280P/32GB/1TB for $799 – Newegg
- LG Gram 16″ 2.6 pound laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $799 – BuyDig
- Acer Spin 3 convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $850 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14″ notebook w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $899 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
Other
- Save an extra 20% on over 20-thousand items – eBay (coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Insignia 30W USB-C wall charger for $11 – Best Buy
- WD Elements SE 1TB portable SSD (400MB/S) for $60 – WD
- SanDisk 1TB portable SSD (520MB/S) for $62 – Newegg (coupon: SSCPA732)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Amazon