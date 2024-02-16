Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running a Presidents’ Day Sale through Monday, with discounts on a wide range of products. Among other things, you can save up to $100 on an iPad, iPad Air or iPad mini.

While you can also score the same prices at Amazon right now, Best Buy is sweetening the deal by throwing in 3 month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ when you buy a new iPad.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

iPad deals (includes 3 months Apple Music, TV+ and Fitness+)

Other Tablets

Laptops

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.