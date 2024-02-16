Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a Presidents’ Day Sale through Monday, with discounts on a wide range of products. Among other things, you can save up to $100 on an iPad, iPad Air or iPad mini.
While you can also score the same prices at Amazon right now, Best Buy is sweetening the deal by throwing in 3 month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ when you buy a new iPad.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
iPad deals (includes 3 months Apple Music, TV+ and Fitness+)
- Apple iPad for $349 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad for $400 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad for $450 and up – Best Buy
Other Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 w/32GB for $80 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $100 and up – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $177 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $190 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $200 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $380 and up – Best Buy
- OnePlus Pad for $400 – Amazon
- One Netbook T1 2-in-1 Windows tablet for $499 and up – ONEXLAYER Store
Laptops
- HP Envy 14″ w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $450 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
Other
- Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $222 – BuyDig (via eBay w/coupon: PRESIDENT20)
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for $400 and up – Best Buy