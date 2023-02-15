Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
eBay is running a Presidents’ Day Sale, which means you can save 20% on more than 20-thousand different products including PCs, TVs, home goods, and sports & fitness gear.
Some of the best deals are on refurbished products that are already selling at sizeable discounts. And while refurbished products may not always be good-as-new, many of those products come with 2-year warranties provided by the manufacturer or a third-party. That includes a number of popular true wireless earbuds and headphones from Jabra, Sony, and others.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Miscellaneous
- Save 20% on thousands of items – eBay (coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Save up to 36% on Jackery power stations & accessories – Amazon
- Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse for $60 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONMX3)
- Alien Breed Trilogy PC games for free – GOG
Audio
- Sony SRS-XB01 compact portable Bluetooth speaker for $19 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $32 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $40 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 7 Active true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $58 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless earbuds for $66 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85T Titanium true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $95 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 (new) for $182 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $102 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5/B wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $223 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PRESDAY20)