eBay is running a Presidents’ Day Sale, which means you can save 20% on more than 20-thousand different products including PCs, TVs, home goods, and sports & fitness gear.

Some of the best deals are on refurbished products that are already selling at sizeable discounts. And while refurbished products may not always be good-as-new, many of those products come with 2-year warranties provided by the manufacturer or a third-party. That includes a number of popular true wireless earbuds and headphones from Jabra, Sony, and others.

Refurb Jabra Elite 7 Active true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds w/2-year warranty for $58 (Jabra/eBay)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Miscellaneous

Audio

