Woot is running a “mystery laptop” sale on older, refurbished notebooks. The bad news is you don’t know what you’re going to get. The good news is that all you have to spend is $190 and Woot is promising everyone will get a laptop with a 13 inch or larger screen, an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 or better processor, and at least 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And some customers will get models with much better specs.

That said, beware: while some laptops will have up to a Core i7 processor, an FHD display, or as much as 32GB of RAM, others will have lower-resolution 1366 x 768 pixel displays and all models are sold as “scratch & dent” products, which means they’ll have some signs of wear and tear.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for something a little less risky, Best Buy is running some deals on laptops. You can pick up an Asus notebook with a 14.5 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display for $500 or an HP 14 inch notebook with a Ryzen 5 7540U processor and 16GB of RAM for $550.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Audio

Charging

Other

