Woot is running a “mystery laptop” sale on older, refurbished notebooks. The bad news is you don’t know what you’re going to get. The good news is that all you have to spend is $190 and Woot is promising everyone will get a laptop with a 13 inch or larger screen, an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 or better processor, and at least 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And some customers will get models with much better specs.
That said, beware: while some laptops will have up to a Core i7 processor, an FHD display, or as much as 32GB of RAM, others will have lower-resolution 1366 x 768 pixel displays and all models are sold as “scratch & dent” products, which means they’ll have some signs of wear and tear.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for something a little less risky, Best Buy is running some deals on laptops. You can pick up an Asus notebook with a 14.5 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display for $500 or an HP 14 inch notebook with a Ryzen 5 7540U processor and 16GB of RAM for $550.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Refurb “mystery laptop” w/Core i5-8250U or newer processor, at least 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $190 – Woot
- MINISFORUM Mercury EM680 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB/512GB for $399 – Amazon
- GMK K1 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800H/32GB/1TB for $420 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
Audio
- Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $100 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker PowerCore 26,800 mAh power bank for $30 – Newegg
- RAVPower 140W 27,000 mAh power bank for $75 – RAVPower