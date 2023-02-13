Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HP typically divides its laptops into three categories: premium models are sold under the Spectre brand, mid-range models have the Envy name, and budget laptops are part of the Pavilion brand. But for the last few years HP has been equipping some of its Pavilion laptops with features that help it punch above its price class.

First there was the HP Pavilion Aero 13 and then the HP Pavilion Plus 14. The newer model packs a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, support for up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz OLED display, an aluminum chassis, and up to 16GB of onboard (not upgradeable) memory. With starting prices around $800, the Pavilion Plus 14 is on the pricy side for a Pavilion laptop. But right now HP is offering several configurations for up to $250 off.

HP Pavilion Plus 14

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Smartphones, tablets & eReaders

Charging

Downloads & Streaming

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.