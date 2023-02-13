Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
HP typically divides its laptops into three categories: premium models are sold under the Spectre brand, mid-range models have the Envy name, and budget laptops are part of the Pavilion brand. But for the last few years HP has been equipping some of its Pavilion laptops with features that help it punch above its price class.
First there was the HP Pavilion Aero 13 and then the HP Pavilion Plus 14. The newer model packs a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, support for up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz OLED display, an aluminum chassis, and up to 16GB of onboard (not upgradeable) memory. With starting prices around $800, the Pavilion Plus 14 is on the pricy side for a Pavilion laptop. But right now HP is offering several configurations for up to $250 off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $800 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/256GB for $780 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.2K LCD laptop w/Core i5-1235U/MX550/16GB/256GB for $640 – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14 2.2L LCD laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $580 – Ant Online (via eBay)
Smartphones, tablets & eReaders
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Google Store
- Google Pixel 7 for $499 and up – Google Store
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
Charging
- Belkin 7.5W wireless charging pad & 20W USB-C power supply for $13 – Amazon
- Belkin 40W dual USB-C port wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Mophie 10W dual device wireless charging pad for $20 – Woot
- Anker 100W dual USB-C port wall charger for $37 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $10 – Newegg
Downloads & Streaming
- 13 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Save up to 80% on select Anime movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store Anime Month Sale