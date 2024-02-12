Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Ebay has kicked off a Presidents’ Day sale, letting you save 20% on thousands of items when you use the coupon PRESIDENT20 at checkout.
Some deals are certainly better than others, but you can pick up an open box Samsung Galaxy A7 8.7 inch Android tablet for $72 or refurbished UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $48.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/1-year warranty for $72 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/coupon: PRESIDENT20)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $100 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 ChromeOS tablet w/SD7c/8GB/128GB for $270 – Lenovo (coupon: FEBSALE)
PC Games
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Lost Castle PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Missile Command: Recharged PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- 7 PC puzzle games for $15 – Humble Bundle
Other
- Save 20% on thousands of tech, home, fashion & other products – eBay (coupon: PRESIDENT20)
- Refurb UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $48 – A4C (via eBay w/coupon: PRESIDENT20)
- Google Pixel 7 smartphone w/128GB for $440 – Woot
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i7-1280P/32GB/1TB for $749 – Newegg
