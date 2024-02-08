Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Paramount+ is offering a 1-month free subscription to new or returning customers who use the coupon JUNE at signup. If you opt for the Paramount+ with Showtime option you’ll be able to stream CBS for free, which will let you watch the game. Plus you can catch up on Star Trek, Halo, or whatever.

Meanwhile Amazon is offering 6-month MGM+ subscription for free to customers who buy a new Fire TV device, which includes smart TVs and media streamers. Plans normally run $7 per month or $59 per year. But if you buy a Fire TV Stick Lite for $22, you basically get 6 months of service for half price and you have a 1080p media streamer that you can plug into your TV (or stick in a drawer).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Streaming & Downloads

Mini PCs

Charging

