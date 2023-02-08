Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a sale on Fire HD tablets ahead of Valentine’s Day. But if you’re willing to pay a little more for the convenience of not having to sideload the Google Play Store yourself, there are also some great deals on other tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/SD720G & S-Pen for $215 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet w/Unisoc T618 for $140 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/MT8768N for $110 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet w/SD778G & S-Pen for $430 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2021) for $250 and up – Target
- Apple iPad (10.9″) for $399 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad mini for $400 and up – Best Buy
Windows laptops & tablets
- HP Chromebook x360 13.3″ convertible w/Kompanio 1200/4GB/128GB for $330 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $580 – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13.3″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 120 Hz gaming tablet w/12Core i5-12500H/16GB/512GB/detachable keyboard for $1100 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6800S/16GB/1TB for $1400 – Best Buy
Networking
- Asus ZenWiFi AX1800 mesh WiFi 6 router system (3-pack) for $165 – Newegg (coupon: CTDCP823)
- Save up to 20% on eero 6, eero 6E, and eero 6+ mesh WiFi routers – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX1800 dual-band WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX5400 dual-band WiFi 6 router for $160 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX6000 dual-band WiFi 6 router for $200 – Amazon