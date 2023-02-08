Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a sale on Fire HD tablets ahead of Valentine’s Day. But if you’re willing to pay a little more for the convenience of not having to sideload the Google Play Store yourself, there are also some great deals on other tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Windows laptops & tablets

Networking