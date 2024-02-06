Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale with discounts on a wide range of products today, including laptops, tablets, and more. One stand-out deal? You can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $200. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for these highly rated wireless noise-cancelling headphones.
Meanwhile HP continues to offer some nice deals on its Pavilion Plus 14 inch laptops, Lenovo is selling a ThinkPad X13 laptop with a Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U processor and 32GB of RAM for under $1000, and Amazon is running a sale on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ tablets and offering another $50 off when you throw a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds in your cart.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ FHD laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $530 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.2K laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/256GB for $570 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.5K 120 Hz laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $580 – HP
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/256GB for $580 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 series laptops for $650 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14X 14.5″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-1300H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-1355U/RTX2050/16GB/1TB for $800 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop w/Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U/32GB/1TB for $993 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKSUPERDEAL2024)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ 2.8K OLED convertible w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $100 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $200 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $370 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $530 and up – Amazon
- Save $50 when you buy Galaxy Buds FE with purchase of Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ – Amazon
Audio
- Aukey EP-T21S Move Compact II ture wireless earbuds for $5 – Newegg (via eBay)
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $5 – Newegg (via eBay)
- AUsounds Frequency BT true wireless earbuds for $5 – Newegg (via eBay)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Best Buy