Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale with discounts on a wide range of products today, including laptops, tablets, and more. One stand-out deal? You can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $200. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for these highly rated wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

Meanwhile HP continues to offer some nice deals on its Pavilion Plus 14 inch laptops, Lenovo is selling a ThinkPad X13 laptop with a Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U processor and 32GB of RAM for under $1000, and Amazon is running a sale on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ tablets and offering another $50 off when you throw a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds in your cart.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Audio

