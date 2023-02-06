Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Google’s 2022 smartphones are on sale for as much as $150 off. Amazon is running pre-Valentine’s Day sales on Kindle eReaders, Fire Tablets, and Fire TV devices, among other things. Amazon Prime Members can pick up a Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind for free. And Best Buy is selling an Asus laptop with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED display and a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor for $550.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Tablets

eReaders

Media Streamers

Downloads & Streaming

Audio

Other