Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon has kicked off its Valentine’s Day deals on Fire tablets and Fire TV media streamers, which means you can pick up a Fire HD 8 for as little as $65 or a Fire HD 10 for $95 and up. Prefer an iPad or an Android tablet with access to the Google Play Store? Those will cost you a bit more, but there are discounts on several of those as well.
Meanwhile if you’ve had your eye on a Google Pixel 7A, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Pixel Fold smartphone, now’s as good a time as any to pull the trigger. Not only is Google offering discounts on all of its current-gen smartphones, but the company is also offering better-than-usual trade-in values. For example, you could pick up a Pixel 8 for $329 after trading in a Pixel 6a, or $369 with trade-in of a Pixel 5a.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $50 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen (128GB) for $220 – Amazon
- Apple iPad (10th-gen) for $349 and up – Amazon
- OnePlus Tablet for $400 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet for $449 and up – Amazon
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 7a for $375 – Google Store
- Google Pixel 8 for $549 and up – Google Store
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 and up – Google Store
- Google Pixel Fold for $1399 and up – Google Store
- Get up to $900 off a new Pixel phone with trade-in – Google Store (see rates at 9to5Google)
- OnePlus 12 for $800 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box for $20 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Roku Express for $24 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $115 – Amazon
Other
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card for $90 – B&H
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $130 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 QHD 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Best Buy
- Save up to 60% on select eero mesh WiFi 6 (or 6E) routers – Amazon
- Amazon Device Deals for Valentine’s Day – Amazon